PRAGUE, April 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) holds a news conference, presents Q1 passenger car registrations (1200 GMT).

BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 24 billion crowns ($1.01 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions taking place in April, the ministry said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: Solid economic data released last week continued to support Central European currencies on Monday, although the zloty gave up some gains after Moody's warned that a constitutional crisis could affect Poland's credit rating.

CEE POWER: Solid economic data released last week continued to support Central European currencies on Monday although the zloty gave up some gains after Moody's warned that a constitutional crisis could affect Poland's credit rating.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.022 27.053 0.11 -0.09
vs Dollar 23.754 24.537 3.19 4.45
Czech Equities 896.85 896.85 0.44 -6.22
U.S. Equities 17,737 17,792.75 -0.31 1.79

($1 = 23.7400 Czech crowns)