PRAGUE, April 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

PRAGUE - Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic to hold annual general meeting. Vote on dividend on agenda. The board has proposed a 16 crown per share payout.

EPH: Czech investor EPH has agreed to buy the loss-making lignite coal mines and associated power plants in Germany from state-owned Swedish utility Vattenfall as it bets on a recovery in European power prices.

BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 10 billion crowns ($418.52 million) worth of domestic government bonds in two primary auctions taking place in May, the ministry said on Monday.

BANKS: Czech banks expect a further easing of credit standards for corporate and consumer lending in the second quarter, while conditions for mortgages are expected to tighten, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc removed its chief executive of seven years, bowing to pressure from its largest individual shareholder.

CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks and currencies mostly fell on Monday after oil producers failed to agree a cut in supply and the price of crude dropped.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.018 27.02 0.01 -0.07
vs Dollar 23.834 23.886 0.22 4.13
Czech Equities 904.65 904.65 -0.22 -5.4
U.S. Equities 18,004.16 17,897.46 0.6 3.32

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

CARS: Czech car production rose by 2 percent in the first quarter to 349,766 vehicles. Production at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto, the biggest carmaker, dropped 3 percent, according to data from the Automotive Industry Association. Pravo, page 19

Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.