PRAGUE, April 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ==========================NEWS================================== IPO: GE Money Bank has set the price range for its initial public offering at 68-85 crowns per share, the Czech lender said on Monday, valuing the whole company at 34.75-43.43 billion Czech crowns ($1.45-1.81 billion). Story: Related stories: NWR: The main shareholders and creditors of troubled Czech coal miner New World Resources have offered to sell the OKD unit to the Czech government, a spokesman for the owners said on Sunday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Serbian stocks and the dinar gained on Friday, amid expectations Sunday's elections will keep a reform-minded government in power. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.031 27.043 0.04 -0.12 vs Dollar 24.043 24.019 -0.1 3.29 Czech Equities 919.6 919.6 0.11 -3.84 U.S. Equities 18,003.75 17,982.52 0.12 3.32 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)