PRAGUE, April 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

O2 CR: Net profit at fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic rose 16.2 percent to 1.24 billion crowns ($51.75 million) in the first quarter, helped by gains in digital TV, mobile data and its Slovak market, the company said on Tuesday.

KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech Komercni Banka said on Monday its 5-1 stock split, approved by a general meeting on April 22, would take effect on May 11 and the first trading day with the new shares would be May 12.

IPO: Czech lender GE Money Bank set the pricing range for its initial public share offer on Monday, potentially Prague's biggest in eight years despite the valuation falling below some expectations, and said it would change its name to MONETA Money Bank.

NWR: Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Monday it was in default on part of its debt and would have to consider filing for insolvency at its main operating business unless the Czech government and creditors agree a restructuring deal by Friday.

CEE MARKETS: The zloty, battered by worries that Poland may face credit rating downgrades, led a fall of Central European currencies as the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting weighed on risk appetite.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.01 27.026 0.06 -0.04
vs Dollar 23.981 24.029 0.2 3.54
Czech Equities 912.35 912.35 -0.79 -4.6
U.S. Equities 17,977.24 18,003.75 -0.15 3.17
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST============================
AIRPORT: Prague Airport reported a 13.8 percent rise in first-quarter passenger numbers, to 2.29 million. Pravo, page 15

Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.