PRAGUE, April 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== EPH: Czech energy company EPH is close to selling a stake in EP Infrastructure (EPIF) to the infrastructure arm of Australia's Macquarie after scrapping plans to float the gas shipping and heating business, sources familiar with the talks said. Story: Related stories: CME: Television broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) expects its core operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to grow at a level in the low to high teens at constant exchange rates in 2016. Story: Related stories: * Story on cash flow targets: * Story on Q1 earnings: CEE MARKETS: The biggest daily yield rise for months knocked down Hungarian government bonds on Wednesday as investors digested central bank signals that there was only limited room to lower rates further. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.036 27.021 -0.06 -0.14 vs Dollar 23.825 23.876 0.21 4.17 Czech Equities 913.71 913.71 -0.13 -4.46 U.S. Equities 18,041.55 17,990.32 0.28 3.54 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ NWR: Industry Minister Jan Mladek said the government will not make any decision on New World Resources' OKD by the end of the week. He repeated all options remain on the table: a deal, a stock purchase, insolvency or even nationalisation. NWR said on Monday it was in default on part of its debt and would have to consider filing for insolvency at its main operating business OKD unless the Czech government and creditors agree a restructuring deal by Friday. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)