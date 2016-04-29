PRAGUE, April 29 Here are news stories, press
CEZ: Czech electricity company CEZ has proposed to
pay a 40 crown per share dividend from 2015 profit, unchanged
from the previous year, it said on Thursday.
NWR: Czech coal miner New World Resources' (NWR)
main business unit OKD will run out of money around
mid-May and will need to file for insolvency before that unless
the government and creditors agree a restructuring deal soon,
Chairman Gareth Penny said on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds extended losses on
Thursday after a central banker tempered expectations for an
interest rate cut while other Central European assets lacked
direction.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.022 27.018 -0.01 -0.09
vs Dollar 23.744 23.833 0.37 4.49
Czech Equities 909.01 909.01 -0.51 -4.95
U.S. Equities 17,830.76 18,041.55 -1.17 2.33
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
