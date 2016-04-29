PRAGUE, April 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEZ: Czech electricity company CEZ has proposed to pay a 40 crown per share dividend from 2015 profit, unchanged from the previous year, it said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: NWR: Czech coal miner New World Resources' (NWR) main business unit OKD will run out of money around mid-May and will need to file for insolvency before that unless the government and creditors agree a restructuring deal soon, Chairman Gareth Penny said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds extended losses on Thursday after a central banker tempered expectations for an interest rate cut while other Central European assets lacked direction. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.022 27.018 -0.01 -0.09 vs Dollar 23.744 23.833 0.37 4.49 Czech Equities 909.01 909.01 -0.51 -4.95 U.S. Equities 17,830.76 18,041.55 -1.17 2.33 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)