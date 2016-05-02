BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, May 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== NWR: Miner New World Resources says subsidiary OKD board to discuss insolvency on May 3 Story: Related stories: PILSNER: Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev plans to sell the eastern European assets of SABMiller, which could fetch almost $8 billion, as it seeks European regulatory approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of its closest rival. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened on Friday with the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty leading losses ahead of inflation data that could fuel speculation about rate cuts in Poland. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.049 27.046 -0.01 -0.19 vs Dollar 23.593 23.681 0.37 5.1 Czech Equities 916.04 916.04 0.77 -4.21 U.S. Equities 17,773.64 17,830.76 -0.32 2 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.