PRAGUE, May 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

NWR: Miner New World Resources says subsidiary OKD board to discuss insolvency on May 3

PILSNER: Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev plans to sell the eastern European assets of SABMiller, which could fetch almost $8 billion, as it seeks European regulatory approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of its closest rival.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened on Friday with the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty leading losses ahead of inflation data that could fuel speculation about rate cuts in Poland.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.049 27.046 -0.01 -0.19
vs Dollar 23.593 23.681 0.37 5.1
Czech Equities 916.04 916.04 0.77 -4.21
U.S. Equities 17,773.64 17,830.76 -0.32 2