PRAGUE, Oct 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
CEZ: Czech utility CEZ decided not to bid for
French group EDF's Polish assets, it said on Monday.
Story: Related stories:
AVAST: Avast Software, maker of the world's most popular
computer antivirus programme, will need a year to absorb its
$1.3 billion buy of rival AVG but may seek further acquisitions
before an expected flotation, its chief executive said in an
interview.
Story: Related stories:
EPH: Vattenfall completed the sale of its German lignite
business to the Czech energy group EPH and its financial partner
PPF Investments.
Story: Related stories:
NWR: Miner NWR says shareholder requests general
meeting to resolve to place NWR into liquidation.
Story: Related stories:
HUNGARY: Almost all Hungarians who voted in Sunday's
referendum rejected the European Union's migrant quotas but
turnout was too low to make the poll valid, frustrating Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's hopes of a clear victory with which to
challenge Brussels.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets declined on Friday due
to concerns over Deutsche Bank and a weekend referendum in
Hungary about the EU's migrant quotas.
Story: Related stories:
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
REAL ESTATE: CS Nemovitostní Fond bought City Tower office
building, the tallest in Prague, from PPF Real Estate Holding
for 4.4 billion crowns.
Pravo, page 15
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)