PRAGUE, Oct 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

WAGES: The Czech centre-left government approved an 11-percent rise in the minimum wage on Wednesday, the fifth increase in as many years, as the economy shows solid growth and unemployemnt dropped to the lowest level in the European Union.

CARS: Czech new car registrations rose 12.7 percent year-on-year in the first nine months to 192,714 vehicles, the country's Car Importers' Association said on Wednesday.

HAVEL: Czechs paid tribute to their late playwright-president Vaclav Havel on what would have been his 80th birthday on Wednesday by holding meetings and concerts and naming a small Prague square in his honour.

COMMUNISTS: The Czech Republic's ruling party might consider forming a government with the Communist Party (KSCM) next year, the prime minister told a newspaper, contemplating an alliance that would break a 27-year-old taboo.

SLOVAK PRESIDENT: The first president of independent, post-communist Slovakia, Michal Kovac, died on Wednesday aged 86 after suffering from Parkinson's disease, President Andrej Kiska said.

CEE MARKETS: Concerns that the European Central Bank could provide less support to markets spread into Central Europe on Tuesday, pushing bond yields slightly higher, especially in Poland.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.018 27.053 0.13 -0.07
vs Dollar 24.1 24.537 1.78 3.06
Czech Equities 881.09 881.09 0.68 -7.87
U.S. Equities 18,281.03 18,168.45 0.62 4.91

PRESS DIGEST

INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's weak crown policy has brought Czech exporters around 580 billion crowns ($24.07 billion) since its launch in 2013, Association of Exporters said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

($1 = 24.0980 Czech crowns)