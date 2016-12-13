PRAGUE, Dec 13 Here are news stories, press
==========================NEWS==================================
BEER: Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said
on Tuesday it had agreed to buy five eastern European beer
brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for a total value of
7.3 billion euros ($7.8 billion).
Story: Related stories:
BANKS: The Czech banking sector remains resilient to adverse
economic shocks, the central bank's semi-annual stress tests
showed on Monday.
Story: Related stories:
DEBT SALES CANCELLED: The Czech Finance Ministry has
scrapped the final 2016 bond auction, the ministry's debt
issuance calendar update showed on Monday.
Story: Related stories:
BANK BUFFERS: The Czech central bank kept its
counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks at 0.5 percent on
Monday in a quarterly review of the measure introduced at the
end of 2015 to keep tabs on strong lending.
Story: Related stories:
CENBANK: The Czech National Bank will most likely end its
weak crown policy in mid-2017, though it will watch the
direction of inflation before making the final call,
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said in an interview published on
Monday.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Romania's leu eased on Monday while Bucharest
stocks rose after the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) won a
parliamentary election on Sunday.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.025 27.016 -0.03 -0.1
vs Dollar 25.356 25.472 0.46 -1.99
Czech Equities 905.43 905.43 0.52 -5.32
U.S. Equities 19,796.43 19,756.85 0.2 13.61
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
BUDGET: Finance Minister Andrej Babis wrote in a commentary
that he believed the 2017 budget deficit will be lower than a
targeted 60 billion crown gap and that he hoped to again show a
balanced budget next year.
He said investment should rise by 24.5 billion crowns next
year to 103 billion crowns.
Babis has estimated a 20-40 billion crown surplus for 2016.
He wrote on Tuesday that the surplus stood at 35 billion crowns
as of last Friday morning.
Pravo, page 6
