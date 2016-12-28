PRAGUE, Dec 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CONFIDENCE: Czech December business confidence dips, consumer confidence rises. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Shares of oil and gas firm MOL pushed Budapest's equities index close to a record high on Tuesday after Croatia's government offered to buy MOL's stake in Croatia's INA. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.016 27.001 -0.06 -0.07 vs Dollar 25.779 25.87 0.35 -3.69 Czech Equities 920.3 920.35 0.39 -3.76 U.S. Equities 19,945.04 19,933.81 0.06 14.46 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =============================PRESS DIGEST======================= COMPANY DEALS: China's CRRC is about to complete a 50-billion-crown ($1.94 billion) acquisition of Skoda Transportation, while Sweden's MTG is working on completition of the sale of its half of Prima television group, the paper said without specifying its sources. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified these stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.8020 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)