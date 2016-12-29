PRAGUE, Dec 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased against the euro on Wednesday, tracking a strengthening of the dollar, while investors watched Romania where President Klaus Iohannis rejected the Social Democrats' prime minister nominee after the Dec. 11 election. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.02 27.01 -0.04 -0.08 vs Dollar 25.811 26.016 0.79 -3.82 Czech Equities 923.54 923.54 0.35 -3.43 U.S. Equities 19,833.68 19,945.04 -0.56 13.82 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)