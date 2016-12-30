BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
PRAGUE, Dec 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEE MARKETS: Romania's leu approached three-year lows against the euro on Thursday amid continuing uncertainty over fiscal policy under a leftist government that has yet to be set up. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 26.985 26.983 -0.01 0.05 vs Dollar 25.627 25.803 0.68 -3.08 Czech Equities 919.58 919.58 -0.43 -3.84 U.S. Equities 19,819.78 19,833.68 -0.07 13.74 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing