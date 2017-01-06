PRAGUE, Jan 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
DELISTING: Pegas Nonwovens, maker of artificial textiles
used mainly for diapers, says plans to delist from Warsaw stock
exchange.
Story: Related stories:
CARS: Czech new car registrations rose 12.5 percent in 2016
to a record of 259,693 vehicles, the Car Importers' Association
said on Thursday.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Hungarian stocks hit another all-time high on
Thursday, the fourth record in as many sessions, on the back of
a strong showing by drug maker Richter, which said it planned to
boost its global standing after a strong year last year.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 27.016 26.983 -0.12 -0.03
vs Dollar 25.524 25.803 1.08 0.48
Czech Equities 934.07 934.07 -0.01 1.35
U.S. Equities 19,899.29 19,942.16 -0.21 0.69
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
TAXES: Finance Minister Andrej Babis wants to lower taxes,
especially the vaule-added tax (VAT), cut dividend tax and also
decrease the payments into the welfare system.
However, any change is possible only for the next
government, Babis said, because the current coalition agreed
that taxation can be adjusted only if all three members agree to
it - Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats are
against tax cuts.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
PROPERTY: Social Democrats' headquarters, Lidovy Dum in
downtown Prague, has been blocked by a court in connection with
a 337-million debt the ruling party of Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka owes to the late lawyer Zdenek Altner.
E15, page 1
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch
for their accuracy.)
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)