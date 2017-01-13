(Adds CEFC news item) PRAGUE, Jan 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEFC: Inside four years, CEFC China Energy has emerged from relative obscurity as a niche fuel trader to become a rapidly growing oil and finance conglomerate with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China's energy giants. It has a rare contract to store part of the nation's strategic oil reserve, gained financing from the state-owned China Development Bank (CDB) and has hired a number of former top officials from state-owned energy companies, CEFC officials said. It also has layers of Communist Party committees across its subsidiaries - more than at many private Chinese companies. Its influence goes well beyond Beijing. Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed CEFC's founder and Chairman Ye Jianming as an advisor on economic policies, and the company has become one of China's biggest investors in central Europe. Still, the privately-owned company's opacity could become hurdles to its expansion as regulators reviewing deals around the world increasingly seek to understand how companies are controlled and financed. Story: Related stories: T-BILLS: The Czech finance ministry sold more 24-week T-bills than planned, at a yield of -1.85 percent. Story: Related stories: M&A: Uniper, the power plant and energy trading business spun off by German utility E.ON last year, is a potential takeover target, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday. Goldman Sachs says there are a number of potential buyers and Uniper's relatively small size makes it a target. Goldman Sachs singled out Germany's RWE, acquisitive Czech energy group EPH and Finland's Fortum as "potential consolidators." Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Polish government bonds retreated on Thursday amid expectations that the European Central Bank will further taper its economic stimulus in the euro zone, which has also helped buoy Central European asset prices. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.011 27.019 0.03 -0.01 vs Dollar 25.403 25.36 -0.17 0.96 Czech Equities 928.89 928.89 0.1 0.79 U.S. Equities 19,891 19,954.28 -0.32 0.65 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== CINEMA: The number of people visiting the cinema was the highest since 1993. Ticket sales rose an estimated 8 percent to 1.8 billion crowns ($70.85 million) last year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CARS: The five top-selling car models last year were all produced domestically. Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen, had the top four cars, while Hyundai's i30 was the fifth best-selling. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.4050 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)