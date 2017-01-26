PRAGUE, Jan 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17 billion crowns ($166.15 million) after the restart of shutdown units and the reversal of an impairment allowance, the company said in a presentation on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CENBANK'S REZABEK: The Czech central bank is not likely to exit its crown currency cap before the second quarter, outgoing board member Pavel Rezabek was quoted as saying on Thursday. Story: Related stories: REUTERS INTERVIEW-CENBANK'S TOMSIK: Investors betting on a jump in the Czech crown after the central bank scraps its cap on the currency this year may get burned as they are holding large long positions in shallow markets, central bank vice-governor Vladimir Tomsik said. Story: Related stories: DEFENCE: United Arab Emirates-based military vehicles maker NIMR Automotive is teaming up with Czech state defence equipment company VOP CZ to try to break into European markets in the coming years, the head of NIMR said in an interview. Story: Related stories: SONNEN: Venture capital-backed Sonnen, which makes solar batteries, will decide by the end of the year on whether to go public via a stock market listing or launch another funding round with investors, one of its managing directors said. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Poland's currency and stocks outperformed regional assets on Wednesday morning as the central bank said it could keep policy loose for as long as two years if needed to boost growth. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.002 27.02 0.07 0.02 vs Dollar 25.125 25.142 0.07 2.04 Czech Equities 938.16 938.16 0.86 1.8 U.S. Equities 20,068.51 19,912.71 0.78 1.55 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== ECONOMY: The Czech Banking Association estimates growth to accelerate to 2.6 percent in 2017, up from an expected 2.4 percent last year. Pravo, page 18 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)