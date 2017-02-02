PRAGUE, Feb 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - The Czech National Bank holds a regular policy meeting and most analysts do not expect it to alter its outlook for its cap on currency strength preventing the crown from firming past 27 to the euro. The bank has pledged to keep it until at least the second quarter while saying a likely exit would come in mid-2017. A Reuters poll showed 10 of 14 analysts expect an exit in the second quarter, mainly in April or May. Story: Related stories: ==========================NEWS================================== GAS: Russian gas deliveries to Germany via the Opal pipeline fell by around 30 percent on Wednesday after Poland successfully blocked a deal giving Gazprom a bigger share of the pipeline's capacity. Story: Related stories: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget surplus dropped to 9.1 billion crowns ($364.04 million) at the end of January versus 45.87 billion a year ago due to a drop in inflows of European Union funds and higher expenditure, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: BANKS: Fast real estate price growth in 2016 was not in line with economic fundamentals and the central bank is ready to act if the quick lending dynamic continues, Czech National Bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in an article released on the bank's website on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: PMI: Czech manufacturing activity improved to a 12-month high in January thanks to stronger output, new orders, exports and employment levels, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index showed on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CARS: Toyota and Peugeot's Czech car plant joint venture TPCA produced 220,606 vehicles in 2016, up 0.7 percent y/y and the highest since 2011. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu fell on Wednesday to a 7-month low against the euro after street protests erupted over a government decree to ease anti-corruption rules, while strong manufacturing indices buoyed other Central European assets. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.019 26.983 -0.13 -0.04 vs Dollar 25.009 25.803 3.08 2.49 Czech Equities 938.23 938.23 0.62 1.8 U.S. Equities 19,890.94 19,864.09 0.14 0.65 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== VITKOVICE: Chinese group CEFC, which has acquired a number of Czech assets in recent years, is interested in all of engineering group Viktovice, which has four daughter companies in insolvency, the paper said citing sources. Vitkovice's chief executive told the paper that several groups were interested in investing or buying subsidiaries. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6 (MFD/6) CEFC is interested in all of Vítkovice. ( EET: A government-launched online sales-reporting system introduced in December will create a 33 billion crown market for equipment and data providers over the next 10 years, the newspaper said. O2 Czech Republic said this week it would use new services in electronic sales reporting to partially compensate for the negative impact of roaming regulation. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.0350 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)