PRAGUE, March 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)

UNIPETROL: Unipetrol said it would target total combined EBITDA LIFO at the level of 19.7 billion crowns ($775.32 million) in 2017-18 as part of newly approved strategy.

FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group said it was in the process of acquiring majority shareholder Penta's Romanian betting and gaming companies and further strengthening its position in Romania.

SKODA: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto posted an operating profit of 1.2 billion euros in 2016.

CEZ: Utility CEZ started Dukovany nuclear power plant unit 2 reactor on Tuesday, a spokesman told CTK news agency. It expected to reconnect it to the grid on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased slightly on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, which might make emerging Europe's yields relatively unattractive.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 27.01 27.001 -0.03 -0.01
vs Dollar 25.419 25.412 -0.03 0.89
Czech Equities 978.59 978.59 0.07 6.18
U.S. Equities 20,837.37 20,881.48 -0.21 5.44

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

MORTGAGES: Lawmakers approved in the first of three readings legislation giving the Czech National Bank powers to tighten mortgage lending criteria. The bank has so far given only recommendations to banks to limit the loan-to-value ratio. Tighter recommendations, limiting the ratio to 90 percent, from a current 95 percent. Jan Sadil, head of the largest home loan provider Hypotecni Banka, said the changes are slowing the mortgage market. CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok has said the bank is ready to tighten conditions more if it saw signs of overheating. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

($1 = 25.3800 Czech crowns)