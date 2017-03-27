PRAGUE, March 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== BUFFER: The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 0.5 percent on Friday in a quarterly review of the measure introduced at the end of 2015 to keep tabs on strong lending. Story: Related stories: PARTIES: The centrist party led by the Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis has a 10.5 percentage point lead over the prime minister's Social Democrats, a poll showed on Friday, ahead of October's parliamentary election. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets moved sideways on Friday as investors awaited a U.S. vote on healthcare, legislation that will test President Donald Trump's ability to work with Congress and deliver on other priorities like tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.017 27.018 0 -0.04 vs Dollar 24.9 24.998 0.39 2.92 Czech Equities 982.53 982.53 0.18 6.61 U.S. Equities 20,596.72 20,656.58 -0.29 4.22 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================== CHINESE INVESTMENTS: Only 2 billion out of the planned 95 billion crowns ($3.82 billion) of Chinese investments materialised in 2016, while one of nine projects scheduled for that year actually got completed. Lidove Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.8990 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)