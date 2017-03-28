PRAGUE, March 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
CZECH PHILIP MORRIS: Tobacco group Philip Morris CR proposed
dividend of CZK 1000/share, versus CZK 920/share from the
previous year.
TELECOMS: The Czech telecoms regulator opened an auction for
high speed data networks.
CEE MARKETS: The crown firmed in forwards deals on Monday as
Czech markets started their final week before the central bank's
"hard commitment" to keep its exchange rate floor in place
expires.
OKD: New Industry Minister Jan Havlicek, who will be
officially appointed on April 4, opposes a Finance Ministry plan
for state firm Prisko to buy insolvent mining group OKD, saying
state miner Diamo would be a better option. Diamo falls under
the Industry Ministry's control while Prisko is controlled by
the Finance Ministry.
