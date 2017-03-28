PRAGUE, March 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== CZECH PHILIP MORRIS: Tobacco group Philip Morris CR proposed dividend of CZK 1000/share, versus CZK 920/share from the previous year. Story: Related stories: TELECOMS: The Czech telecoms regulator opened an auction for high speed data networks. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The crown firmed in forwards deals on Monday as Czech markets started their final week before the central bank's "hard commitment" to keep its exchange rate floor in place expires. Story: Related stories: =========================PRESS DIGEST======================== OKD: New Industry Minister Jan Havlicek, who will be officially appointed on April 4, opposes a Finance Ministry plan for state firm Prisko to buy insolvent mining group OKD, saying state miner Diamo would be a better option. Diamo falls under the Industry Ministry's control while Prisko is controlled by the Finance Ministry. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4; previous story: (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.8990 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)