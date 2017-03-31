PRAGUE, March 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== CROWN CAP: The Czech central bank dropped its guidance of a likely mid-year exit from its exchange rate cap on Thursday, sending a loud signal to markets that the end of the ultra-loose policy may be near. Story: Related stories: ** TAKE A LOOK at other central bank stories: CEE MARKETS: The crown plunged in the spot market and in forward contracts on Thursday as the Czech central bank (CNB) gave up its guidance to end its 3 1/2-year-old weak crown regime around mid-2017. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Utility CEZ said it would buy back nearly 99 pct of 2017 convertible bonds linked to MOL shares . It also said the final size of the equity placing of MOL shares will be 7,561,372, raising proceeds of 141.4 billion forints ($489.63 million). Story: Related stories: CEZ/MOL: Czech electricity company CEZ has conditionally sold its 7.5 percent stake in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL to help repay bondholders. Story: Related stories: DUKOVANY: Utility CEZ said it had reconnected Dukovany nuclear power plant's unit 2 after an outage. Story: Related stories: O2: Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic's board approved a proposed shareholder payout of a total 21 crowns per share. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.163 27.084 -0.29 -0.58 vs Dollar 25.42 25.256 -0.65 0.89 Czech Equities 983.67 983.67 0.1 6.73 U.S. Equities 20,728.49 20,659.32 0.33 4.89 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CROWN: Banks' dealing rooms are preparing for the end of the Czech central bank's cap on the crown, which can come at anytime from April 1. A CSOB senior trader said his team was putting off planned vacations and postponing client visits in the region to be ready. Other banks are taking similar measures, the newspaper reported. For example, UniCredit has about a dozen traders on alert, a spokesman said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 REAL ESTATE: The nearing end of the central bank's crown cap is boosting interest in the real estate market. An expected strengthening of the crown will also help competitiveness of Czech investors in the market. Hospodarske Noviny, page 7 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)