=========================NEWS===================================
CROWN: The cost of hedging for volatility in the Czech crown
against the euro over the next 24 hours jumped to its highest in
more than nine months on Wednesday, on speculation the country's
central bank would imminently remove the cap on its currency.
CARS: Czech new car registrations rose 14.2 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter to 68,059 vehicles, the
country's Car Importers' Association said on Wednesday.
EXTRADITION: Prosecutors in Prague on Wednesday cleared the
way for a court hearing on whether a Russian accused of hacking
LinkedIn Corp should be extradited.
HUNGARY UTILITY: RWE is considering selling its majority
stake in Hungary's second-biggest power plant and related
lignite mines, as the German utility reviews its struggling
generation assets across Europe.
CEE MARKETS: The kuna fell on Wednesday due to uncertainty
over the debt of Croatia's biggest private firm, Agrokor, while
other Central European currencies firmed after the Polish and
Romanian central bank kept interest rates on hold.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 27.021 27.018 -0.01 -0.05
vs Dollar 25.31 24.998 -1.25 1.32
Czech Equities 980.78 980.78 -0.03 6.42
U.S. Equities 20,648.15 20,689.24 -0.2 4.48
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
OIL: Oil pipeline operator Mero wants to increase exports
through the TAL pipeline from Italy to safeguard against
disruptions along the Druzhba pipeline from the east, the paper
said. The head of TAL told the newspaper capacity existed but it
would be up to shareholders.
Mero owns 5 percent of TAL, which hooks up with the IKL
pipeline in Germany before heading to the Czech Republic.
Pravo, page 19
OKD: The cabinet approved a plan for state company Prisko to
submit an 80 million crown bid for insolvent miner OKD. Before
the vote, U.S. company Alcentra sent a letter to Prime Minister
Bohuslav Sobotka that it had offered to buy OKD for 540 million
and threatened arbitration.
Pravo, page 4; previous story:
AIRPORT: Prague Airport wants to invest 27 billion crowns
over the coming years to increase capacity, Finance Minister
Andrej Babis said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 7
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
($1 = 25.3250 Czech crowns)
