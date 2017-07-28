Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 28

PRAGUE, July 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== O2: Czech telecoms group O2 Czech Republic posted a higher-than-expected 3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Friday, lifted by higher revenue in television, mobile data and its Slovak market. Story: Related stories: FOOD: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that apparently identical food products should not be sold with inferior ingredients in eastern Europe, siding with those who say the practice amounts to discrimination. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: Six out of seven Czech central bank board members will attend an Aug. 3 policy meeting, with only Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl missing, the bank said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty eased on Thursday, under pressure from political tension over Poland's reforms of its judiciary, while more dovish than expected comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve underpinned most Central European currencies. Demand stayed strong at an auction of Czech 8-week Treasury bills, showing foreign investors remained interested in Czech debt markets before large redemptions in short-term bills in the coming months, which some analysts said was a risk to the crown. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.046 26.035 -0.04 3.56 vs Dollar 22.255 22.255 0 13.23 Czech Equities 1,014.89 1,014.89 0.3 10.12 U.S. Equities 21,796.55 21,711.01 0.39 10.29 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ LABOUR: The two biggest business associations have spoken with the state about programs to bring in Serbs to help fill gaps in a labour shortage for employers. A program for Ukrainians has seen 8,000 come to work in the country in the past year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 SKODA: Revenue at Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen , rose 22 percent to 8.7 billion euros in the first half, boosting operating profit by a quarter to 860 million euros. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.3630 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)