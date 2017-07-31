Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 31

PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== CEZ TEMELIN: CEZ said it would re-launch electricity production at Temelin unit 2 this week. Story: Related stories: CEZ DETMAROVICE: Czech utility CEZ on Friday halted production at the 800-megawatt Detmarovice power plant due to a fire in a sulphur absorber at the hard-coal fired facility, a CEZ spokeswoman said. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The Czech central bank is likely to deliver its first interest rate hike in over nine years this quarter, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, with half of all analysts expecting policymakers to move as soon as next week. Story: Related stories: ** For a TABLE on poll results: POLITICS: Czech billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO party holds a strong poll lead before an October election, while the ruling Social Democrats' support was steady after a leadership shake-up, a monthly poll from Median agency showed on Friday. Story: Related stories: SLOVAKIA: The leader of Slovakia's far-right People's Party-Our Slovakia has been charged with extremism for "sympathising with a movement aiming to suppress basic rights and freedoms", police said on Friday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The crown eased slightly on Friday with markets scaling back a touch ahead of next week's Czech central bank (CNB) meeting at which policymakers could deliver its first rate hike in almost a decade. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.042 26.045 0.01 3.57 vs Dollar 22.172 22.202 0.14 13.55 Czech Equities 1,008.33 1,008.33 -0.65 9.41 U.S. Equities 21,830.31 21,796.55 0.15 10.46 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ GAMBLING: Czechs bet a record 196.4 billion crowns in 2016, up 29 percent. Wins also grew to 157.1 billion. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.3630 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)