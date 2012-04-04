PRAGUE, April 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
February retail sales data at 0700 GMT.
=============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - First round of 3.85%/21 government bond
auction.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session. Coalition
partner Public Affairs ministers may tender their resignations.
News conference to follow. (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm)
============================TOP NEWS==========================
GOVT IN CRISIS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas warned a
rebellious coalition partner to stop playing political games,
saying he was unafraid of a fresh election if the Public Affairs
party made good on its threat to leave his government.
PM CALLS FOR EARLY ELECTION OF GOVT FALLS: Czech Prime
Minister Petr Necas said on Tuesday that an early election must
be held as soon as possible if his three party coalition
collapses and the government falls.
MOLSON COORS TO BUY STAROPRAMEN: Molson Coors Brewing Co's
plan to buy East European brewer StarBev for 2.65
billion euros ($3.5 billion) will give it more exposure in
developing markets, but the brewer may have been better off
trying to improve its business in developed markets, analysts
said.
CZ, HU PMI SURGE: Emerging Europe's manufacturing sector
showed a surprising surge in March, bucking a trend of decline
in the euro zone and defying expectations that a slowdown in the
car- and electronics- producing region would accelerate.
GERMANS, CZECHS PLEDGE TO COOPERATE ON ENERGY: German and
Czech leaders pledged on Tuesday to work together to solve the
problem of surges of electricity generated from German wind
farms that threaten neighbouring central European grids with
blackouts.
OTE CUTS POWER CONSUMPTION OUTLOOK: Czech power market
operator OTE on Tuesday cut its 2012 electricity consumption
forecast to 58.8 TWh from its September forecast of 59.7 TWh due
to a slower EU and global economy.
C.BANK CHIEF-BUDGET CUTS TO CUT GROWTH: The Czech
government's fiscal consolidation efforts will take about 0.4
percentage points off this year's economic growth, central bank
Governor Miroslav Singer said.
CEZ PROPOSES DIV: Czech power group CEZ will
propose to pay a 45 crowns per share dividend from 2011 profit
at a shareholders meeting set for June 26, it said on its web
site.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown led emerging European currency
gains on Tuesday, with the zloty in tow as Poland's central bank
began a two-day rate-setting meeting at which it is expected to
leave its policy settings unchanged.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for higher wind production in the
region weighed on Czech spot prices on Tuesday while long-term
prices hit a near six-week low on falling oil and carbon,
traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.572 24.563 -0.04 3.81
vs Dollar 18.625 18.423 -1.1 5.61
Czech Equities 965.2 965.2 -0.26 5.94
U.S. Equities 13,199.55 13,264.49 -0.49 8.04
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
GOVERNMENT CRISIS: Junior coalition partner Public Affairs
(VV) started to backtrack after hearing tough words from Prime
Minsiter Petr Necas that there will be no room for negotiations
once the party's members tender their resigntions. VV's chief
Radek John said the minsiters may resign later, and not on
Wednesday as originally said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
PUBLIC AFFAIRS MAY SPLIT: Coalition parties Civic Democrats
(ODS) and conservative TOP 09 may cooperate with a group of
Public Affairs deputies who are constructive and do not want the
cabinet to fall. Such a group exists within the party and is
fairly strong, the paper reports. It includes Deputy Prime
Minister Karolina Peake.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2A
CEZ TO INVEST IN NUKE SAFETY: Czech power group CEZ
has declared tenders to upgrade safety measures at
its nuclear plants in Dukovany and Temelin.
Stress tests showed the nuclear plants were vulnerable in
the case of accidents caused by extremely heavy floods,
earthquake, windstorm or fallout in supplies of electricity.
Lidove Noviny, page 13
STRIKE ALERT IN SKODA: Trade unions at Skoda Auto
went on strike alert due to wages.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
