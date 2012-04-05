PRAGUE, April 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - Coalition parties meet to agree on conditions under
which they can continue together in the government.
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) to hold a news
conference on first quarter passenger car registrations (0800
GMT).
PRAGUE - Second round of 3.85%/21 government
bond auction.
PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
PROGRESS IN GOVT CRISIS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
told his coalition partners on Wednesday his pro-austerity
government would collapse unless they resolved a crisis by April
10 that was triggered when one party made steep demands for
personnel and policy changes.
RUSSIA DIVERTS OIL SUPPLIES: Russia will this month slash
oil deliveries to the Czech Republic, in addition to cuts to
Poland and Germany, as it seeks to divert supplies to its own
ports, including the newly built Baltic Ust-Luga terminal,
traders said.
CEZ REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGES: Data from Czech utility CEZ's
web site showed on Wednesday unplanned outages totalling 1380
MW at the Chvaletice, Pocerady, Prunerov and Melnik coal-fired
power plants.
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies fell on Wednesday
as appetite for risk waned on euro zone debt concerns and
dimming chances of more U.S. central bank asset purchases, with
the crown starting to feel pressure from rising political
tensions in Prague.
CEE POWER: Power plant outages and forecasts for lower wind
production in the region pushed Czech spot prices up on
Wednesday in quiet trading ahead of Easter holidays, traders
said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.644 24.623 -0.09 3.53
vs Dollar 18.734 18.773 0.21 5.06
Czech Equities 945.7 945.7 -2.02 3.8
U.S. Equities 13,074.75 13,199.55 -0.95 7.02
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
JUNIOR COALITION PARTY TAMED FOR NOW: Radek John, the chief
of junior coalition party Public Affairs, which sparked the
latest government crisis by threatening to quit, said the threat
was aimed to make coalition partners to negotiate, which was
achieved.
The party's caucus voted last night to hold negotiations
with the rest of the coalition on a continuation of the
government.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
PRAGUE AIRPORT: State-owned Prague Airport launched a 60
million crown tender for drafting the project documentation for
a new runway and related structures. Bids should be filed by May
11.
Pravo, page 15
TEMELIN NUKE PLANT: The Czech Republic should state that it
needs the planned third and fourth block of the Temelin nuclear
power plant to maintain its energy independence, Industry and
Trade Minister Martin Kuba said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)