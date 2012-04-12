PRAGUE, April 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
February current account balance data at 0800 GMT.
=============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/17 government bond
auction.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
BUDGET DEAL: The Czech government approved a set of tax
hikes and spending cuts on Wednesday, turning a crisis that had
threatened to topple the cabinet into a leap forward in plans to
meet European Union fiscal rules through unpopular measures.
BOND: Demand jumped for a Czech floating-rate bond due 2017
at an auction on Wednesday, fuelled by the redemption of another
variable-rate bond as investors sought alternatives to low
yields on the central European state's paper.
SHALE GAS: Czech Environment Minister Tomas Chalupa on
Wednesday cancelled a provisional shale gas exploration licence
for Australian-based BasGas, saying a government commission made
legal and procedural errors during the application process.
OIL: Gazprom Neft has nearly tripled its planned
volume of crude destined for the Czech Republic this month, but
the total in confirmed shipments from Russian oil companies
still falls short of ensuring the country gets sufficient
supplies.
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint recovered early losses on
Wednesday to rise thanks to a stronger euro, while the crown
drew support from Czech government approval of an austerity plan
to safeguard its budget plans.
CEE POWER: Low wind generation levels drove Czech day ahead
prices higher on Wednesday but expectations for strong solar
output capped gains as cross-border export capacity remained
tight, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.818 24.844 0.1 2.85
vs Dollar 18.871 18.932 0.32 4.36
Czech Equities 939.9 939.9 1.53 3.16
U.S. Equities 12,805.39 12,715.93 0.7 4.81
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
EPH: EPH energy group will get a capital injection as part
of preparations for an acquisition drive. PPF investment group's
share will rise to 44.5 percent and J&T group will hold 37
percent, while chairman Daniel Kretinsky will have a 18.5
percent stake.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
TV: J&T's JOJ Holding is interested in buying TV Prima but
its owner may not be looking to sell at the moment, J&T co-owner
Patrik Tkac said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
STATE FUNDS: Government institutions could withdraw around
100 billion crowns from banks under a proposed law that would
have off-budget funds keep money with the central bank to help
the state with cash flow management.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
