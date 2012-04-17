PRAGUE, April 17 Here are news stories, press
============================TOP NEWS==========================
SINGER: RATES SEEN ON HOLD: Czech official interest rates
are likely on hold for some time, Czech central bank Governor
Miroslav Singer said.
Story:
MAY DEBT ISSUANCE PLAN: The Czech Finance Ministry released
plans on Monday to auction 11 billion to 19 billion crowns
($580.66 million-$1.00 billion) worth of domestic government
bonds in four primary auctions taking place in May 2012.
Story:
PPI IN LINE: Czech March PPI 0.3 pct m/m, 3.0 pct y/y.
Table:
RWE PAID ALL PROFIT AS DIV: RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of
Germany's RWE, paid its entire 2011 profit as a
dividend to its parent company at the end of March, Chief
Financial Officer Dirk Simons said.
Story:
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's troubled forint touched the
psychological barrier of 300 to the euro for the first time in
nearly three months on Monday as renewed sovereign debt concerns
in the euro zone battered central Europe's most exposed
currency.
Story:
CEE POWER: Prices of Czech power for Tuesday rose on
expectations of lower wind output in the region, while the
Cal'13 dropped to reflect a slide in the price of European Union
carbon futures, traders said.
Story:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.766 24.758 -0.03 3.05
vs Dollar 18.885 18.962 0.41 4.29
Czech Equities 919.3 919.3 -1.22 0.9
U.S. Equities 12,921.41 12,849.59 0.56 5.76
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
OIL TAX: Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba is
proposing a new tax on oil products which is set to increase the
price of fuel further from the present record high levels. The
tax is aimed to finance an increase in strategic oil reserves
from 90 days to 120 days.
E15, page 1
CEZ IN ALBANIA: CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes
said a resolution of the company's dispute with an Albanian
regulator was on the right path. The regulator raised power
prices by 91 percent earlier this year.
Albanian distribution company CEZ Shperndarje, majority
owned by CEZ, is unable to pass such a large hike on to
consumers.
Benes was part of an official visit in Albania by Czech
Prime Minister Petr Necas. Necas discussed CEZ's situation in
Albania with his counterpart Sali Berisha. He said the departure
of CEZ from the country would not contribute to its stability.
It was in the interest of the World Bank, which gave a 60
million euro guarantee for CEZ's 102 million euro investment in
the Albanian distributor, that the dispute is resolved, he said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
VAT HIKE WILL NOT LEAD TO HIGHER INT. RATES: A one
percentage point rise in the value added tax rates will not lead
to higher interest rates as such a tax increase is only a
one-off move and will raise inflation by 0.3-0.4 percentage
points at most, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said.
Tyden, page 28
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
