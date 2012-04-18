PRAGUE, April 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
============================EVENTS==========================
PRAGUE - Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet Deputy Prime
Minister Karolina Peake to discuss her decision to split off
from coalition party Public Affairs and start a new political
platform. Time to be confirmed.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
PRAGUE - First round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18
government bonds auction.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPLIT: Czech Vice Prime Minister Karolina
Peake quit the junior ruling party on Tuesday, a move that could
cost the austerity-minded coalition its parliamentary majority
although she pledged to keep supporting government policies.
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies mostly rose on
Tuesday as the euro shook off rising worry over the continent's
resurgent debt crisis, with Hungary's forint leading gains
despite an impasse in financial aid talks that has kept that
market on edge.
CEE POWER: Prices of Czech power for Wednesday rose on
expectations of lower solar output in the region, while the
Cal'13 remained largely flat, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.732 24.75 0.07 3.18
vs Dollar 18.852 18.829 -0.12 4.46
Czech Equities 920.8 920.8 0.16 1.06
U.S. Equities 13,115.54 12,921.41 1.5 7.35
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
POLITICAL TURMOIL: Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake, who
decided to quit scandal-hobbled coalition party Public Affairs
and start a new political platform with any of the party's
"honest" deputies who want to join her, had told Prime Minister
Petr Necas and Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek about the plan
beforehand.
She had also told them, according to the paper, that she had
the support of enough Public Affairs deputies to help secure a
parliament majority together with Necas's Civic Democrats (ODS)
and Kalousek's TOP09, without having to rely on the votes of the
remaining Public Affairs deputies.
TOP09 and ODS have 92 deputies together in the 200-seat
lower house, plus two ODS deputies who left the party's caucus
and their votes are unreliable. So Peak would have to gain
support of at least 9 Public Affairs deputies.
The paper said four MPs have clearly said they will join
her, and another four are still hesitating. She also has the
support of Public Affairs ministers, Transport Minister Pavel
Dobes and Regional Development Minister Kamil Jankovsky. But
they are not parliament deputies.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)