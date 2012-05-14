PRAGUE, May 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in June of 2012. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== C.BANK MINUTES: Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer and Vice Governor Miroslav Tomsik both voted for a quarter-point cut in the benchmark interest rate - already at a record low 0.75 percent - at the bank's latest meeting, official minutes show. Story: Related news: TEXT: TABLE: GDP POLL: The Czech economy probably eked out meagre growth in the first quarter of this year, driven by net exports, pulling the economy out of a mild recession, a Reuters poll showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were weaker on Friday after the euro, the region's reference currency, hit multi-month lows as political deadlock in Greece and news that JPMorgan had suffered a trading loss of at least $2 bln overshadowed local news. Story: Related news: CEE RATES: Romania's new government and record low inflation have opened the way for a rate cut, and Hungarian price growth is too slight to deter some central bankers from pushing for a similar move there as soon as Budapest can start talks on a new aid deal. Story: Related news: CEE OUTLOOK: The European Commission expects the budget deficits of Central European countries to be within its official limit of 3 percent of GDP next year, including Hungary, but would not say whether it will allow Budapest access to funds frozen earlier this year. Story: Related news: TEMELIN: Czech utility CEZ will disconnect Unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant due to maintenance and fuel exchange, it said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rebounded from a slump from Thursday on forecasts for less wind production in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: RESTITUTION: Wires hang out of the walls, windows are smashed and the grass grows tall in the gardens of the once-elegant archbishop's residence in Cervena Recice, a 16th-century chateau left to rot after the communists took over in 1948. Bent on building a society free of religion, the communists seized the chateau, of the diocese of Prague, and thousands of other church properties and threw clergymen into labour camps and prisons or forced them into exile. When Communist rule ended in 1989, the residence was caught up in a disagreement over who it belonged to, part of a bigger dispute that has tied up about six percent of the Czech Republic's total forests and fields that once belonged to mostly Christian churches. Now the government plans to return $4 billion of property and pay $3 billion in financial compensation over 30 years to the churches. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.268 25.275 0.03 1.08 vs Dollar 19.587 19.508 -0.4 0.73 Czech Equities 909.7 909.7 -0.24 -0.15 U.S. Equities 12,820.6 12,855.04 -0.27 4.94 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= SCHOOL FEES: Planned university fees could be first be introduced in the summer semester in 2013, new Education Minister Petr Fiala said. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)