PRAGUE, May 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q1 gross domestic product estimate data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS========================== BOND CALENDAR: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday to auction 9 billion to 15 billion crowns ($460.74 million-$767.90 million) worth of domestic government bonds in three primary auctions taking place in June 2012. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint led losses in Central European markets on Monday as a central banker predicted tough aid talks for the country, while investors dumped riskier assets in Europe on concerns Greece may leave the euro zone. Story: Related news: CEZ LOAN: Czech power group CEZ has signed a second tranche of a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for up to 100 million euros to develop its distribution grid, the company said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract hit a fresh low on declining fuel prices amid concerns about political deadlock in Greece, while spot power rose on cooler weather and less solar and wind power supply, traders said on Monday. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry has received so far orders worth 5.2 billion crowns for its spring issue of retail bonds. The sale runs through May 31 and the ministry is offering up to 20 billion. Pravo, page 5 BANK PROFIT: The three largest Czech banks - KBC's CSOB, Erste Group Bank's Ceska Sporitelna and Societe Generale's Komercni Banka - together earned 143.7 billion crowns in net profit during the 2008-2011 crisis years. This is 6 billion more than the previous five year period. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS: Lawmakers agreed to limit spending on presidential campaigns to 50 million crowns, with 40 million of that allowed in the first round and 10 million for the second round. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)