PRAGUE, May 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
============================TOP NEWS==========================
DUKOVANY: CEZ is committed to building a fifth
nuclear reactor at Dukovany despite cost pressures that have
clouded the Czech utility's expansion plans, Chief Executive
Daniel Benes said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
CEE BANKS: The need for euro zone banks to repair their
balance sheets could prompt asset selloffs and a potential
credit crunch in the EU's emerging east unless lenders and
regulators work to avoid this, the head of Hungary's central
bank said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS:Central European currencies slipped on Thursday
following the weaker euro, with Poland's zloty bucking the
regional trend as investors remained wary of potential
interventions in the foreign exchange market.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '13 contract hit a fresh all-time
low tracking falls in oil and world stocks on spreading euro
zone fears, while spot power rose with consumption forecast to
rise after a holiday in neighbouring Germany, traders said on
Thursday.
Story: Related news:
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
TEMELIN: Hospodarske Noviny, citing a source, said that
Chinese, Korean and Russian partners have expressed interest in
partnering with CEZ on its Temelin expansion. The
company has called a tender for a strategic partner.
Separately, E15 reported with sources that France's EdF was
a favorite in the tender.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
E15, page 1
TAX FREEDOM DAY: The Liberal Institute calculated Tax
Freedom Day to come on June 9 this year, five days earlier than
in 2011.
E15, page 3
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)