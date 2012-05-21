PRAGUE, May 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS========================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank (CNB) holds Research Open Day (0700 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - International Conference on Entrepreneurship and Jobs in the MENA Region. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== SMEJC GAINS STAKES IN NOMOS, PIRAEUS: Privately-held Czech financial group PPF said on Friday shareholder Jiri Smejc had sold his 5 percent stake in the group as well as stakes in PPF's banking assets. Story: Related news: IMF ON CZECH INTEREST RATES: The International Monetary Fund said on Friday the Czech central bank's monetary policy stance is appropriate, although a few members of the IMF board said there was scope to cut rates. Story: Related news: EBRD: EURO CRISIS TO HIT CEE: Lacklustre growth in emerging European economies could turn into recession if the euro zone crisis escalates, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said. Story: Related news: CZECH PHILIP MORRIS REVENUE RISES: Revenue for Philip Morris CR rose 16 percent year-on-year to 2.88 billion crowns ($143.62 million) in the first quarter, boosted by favourable pricing and higher exports, the Czech tobacco group said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies recovered from lows on Friday, mirroring the euro's brief recovery, with one Budapest trader saying panic had subsided over the prospects of Greece being forced to leave the euro. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Long-term Czech power prices continued their downward spiral on Friday with the Cal '13 contract hitting a new all-time low over worries about the euro zone and future energy demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.269 25.255 -0.06 1.08 vs Dollar 19.766 19.851 0.43 -0.17 Czech Equities 868.8 868.8 0.13 -4.64 U.S. Equities 12,369.38 12,442.49 -0.59 1.24 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= NEW CENTRE FOR ON-LINE SHOPPING IN PRAGUE: Prague should host a global system for online purchases through which people should be able to file complaints when facing a problem with buying products in an any online shop on the internet. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 TEMELIN EXPANSION: An unnamed top manager at CEZ said there is an increasing pressure from the Czech industrial lobby to choose a consorttium of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech-based Skoda JS, also owned by a Russian entity, in the tender for Temelin nuclear power plant expansion. Czech business feel this bid would secure them the biggest share of supplies deals. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)