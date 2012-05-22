PRAGUE, May 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
============================TOP NEWS==========================
FRANCE WANTS EURO AREA BONDS: France's Francois Hollande
will push a proposal for mutualising European debt at an
informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels this week, increasing
pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop her
opposition to the idea.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Serbia's dinar weakened on Monday after the
election of a new president stirred fresh political uncertainty
there, while other central European currencies firmed with the
euro.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Monday, supported
by forecasts for higher demand and a fall in renewable
generation in the region, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.071 25.11 0.16 1.86
vs Dollar 19.581 19.663 0.42 0.77
Czech Equities 873.2 873.2 0.51 -4.16
U.S. Equities 12,504.48 12,369.38 1.09 2.35
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
BETTING COMPANIES: The market leader in fixed-odds betting
Tipsport is buying the number three player Chance betting
company from investment group Appian. The merged company will
control more than 50 percent of the market. Publicly traded
Fortuna is the number two provider of fixed-odds
bets with a 30 percent share.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
SKODA SALES: Skoda Auto sales in Russia rose by
44 percent year on year in the first four months of this year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
GAZPROM'S MEDVEDEV TO SPEAK IN PRAGUE: Russian state gas
monopoly Gazprom Chief Alexander Medvedev will speak
at a conference on energy security in Prague on Thursday along
with former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff.
Pravo, page 4
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
