PRAGUE, May 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS========================== FRANCE WANTS EURO AREA BONDS: France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for mutualising European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels this week, increasing pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the idea. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Serbia's dinar weakened on Monday after the election of a new president stirred fresh political uncertainty there, while other central European currencies firmed with the euro. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Monday, supported by forecasts for higher demand and a fall in renewable generation in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.071 25.11 0.16 1.86 vs Dollar 19.581 19.663 0.42 0.77 Czech Equities 873.2 873.2 0.51 -4.16 U.S. Equities 12,504.48 12,369.38 1.09 2.35 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= BETTING COMPANIES: The market leader in fixed-odds betting Tipsport is buying the number three player Chance betting company from investment group Appian. The merged company will control more than 50 percent of the market. Publicly traded Fortuna is the number two provider of fixed-odds bets with a 30 percent share. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 SKODA SALES: Skoda Auto sales in Russia rose by 44 percent year on year in the first four months of this year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 GAZPROM'S MEDVEDEV TO SPEAK IN PRAGUE: Russian state gas monopoly Gazprom Chief Alexander Medvedev will speak at a conference on energy security in Prague on Thursday along with former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. Pravo, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)