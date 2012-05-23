PRAGUE, May 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS========================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of VAR/23 government bond auction. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of 4.60%/18 government bond auction. Related news: =============================EVENTS=========================== VIG EARNINGS: Pretax profit at Vienna Insurance Group rose 6 percent to 151.4 million euros ($193.2 million), the company said, narrowly lagging the average estimate of 153 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. . Story: Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== OECD CUTS CZECH GROWTH OUTLOOK: The OECD cut its growth forecasts for most of emerging central Europe on Tuesday and urged Hungary to reach a fast deal with international lenders to restore investor confidence and create room for rate cuts to boost its ailing economy. Story: Related news: NATO SUMMIT: NATO put on a brave face at its Chicago summit but the reality is that the alliance has been weakened by the euro zone crisis and faces an identity crisis about what its role will be once it ends its intervention in Afghanistan in 2014. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies tracked the euro lower on Tuesday as investors awaited an informal EU summit that might bring clarity on Greece's future in the euro zone, shrugging off local factors including a surprise jump in Polish inflation. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Long-term Czech electricity prices gained for a second straight day on Tuesday while day ahead power fell slightly on healthy supply, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.308 25.211 -0.38 0.93 vs Dollar 19.987 19.966 -0.11 -1.29 Czech Equities 882.3 882.3 1.04 -3.16 U.S. Equities 12,502.81 12,504.48 -0.01 2.33 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= PROTESTS AGAINST AUSTERITY: Some 4,000 people took part in a protest march on Tuesday against the government's "anti-social" reform plans. Trade union chief Jaroslav Zavadil said a planned nation-wide strike would not take place until summer. He did not rule out it could take place in September or October. Pravo, page 4 RATH CASE: Members of the Parliament's mandate and immunity committee recommended to lift deputy David Rath's immunity after he was charged with bribery so that he can be prosecuted. Pravo, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)