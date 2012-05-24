PRAGUE, May 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
============================EVENTS==========================
PRAGUE - Energy Gas Storage Summit
(www.summitegs24.com/)(until May 25).
PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to
release first quarter results.
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 government bond
auction.
PRAGUE - Second round of 4.60%/18 government
bond auction.
PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.
==========================MORNING NEWS=======================
PEGAS Q1 EARNINGS: Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas
Nonwovens posted a 15 percent rise in first quarter
core profit, helped by higher output thanks to a new production
line.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
GOVT APPROVES TAX HIKES: The Czech Republic's revamped
cabinet committed on Wednesday to push ahead with plans to raise
sales tax and slap an extra tax on high wage earners, and warned
it would quit if the deficit-cutting measures were not passed by
parliament.
BAKALA PLANS BID FOR CIECH: Czech investor Zdenek Bakala
plans to launch a bid for Polish chemicals group Ciech
before the summer, two banking sources told Reuters.
VICE-GOVT TOMSIK SEES RATE CUT: Czech central bank Vice
Governor Vladimir Tomsik's view on policy has not significantly
changed since May 3, when he voted in minority for a cut in the
key two-week repo rate, he said.
BOARD MEMBER JANACEK SEES STABLE RATES: Czech central bank
board member Kamil Janacek said on Wednesday he still preferred
to keep borrowing costs unchanged and sees no significant
factors that would justify a cut.
DEMAND FOR BONDS STAYS STRONG: Demand for Czech bonds stayed
strong at an auction on Wednesday, with prospects of the first
interest rate cut in two years and a dwindling supply drawing
mostly local investors, dealers said.
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint suffered its biggest
one-day loss this year on Wednesday and the Romanian leu hit a
record low as renewed fears that Greece will leave the euro zone
dampened appetite for riskier emerging European assets.
CEE POWER: Increasing renewable power production pushed
Czech spot power prices lower, while the front-year contract
eased, tracking a fall in oil prices, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.486 25.503 0.07 0.23
vs Dollar 20.265 20.251 -0.07 -2.7
Czech Equities 878.1 878.1 -0.48 -3.62
U.S. Equities 12,496.15 12,502.81 -0.05 2.28
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
CZECHS READY FOR GREEK EURO ZONE EXIT: Czech Prime Minister
Petr Necas said the Czech Republic was ready for a potential
exit of Greece from the euro zone. He added Greece's departure
from the bloc was a realistic option.
He said the government and the Czech central bank (CNB)
prepared a set of steps that they would take if the indebted
country had to quit the monetary union. But he declined to
specify them.
Pravo, page 12
GAS PIPELINE SALE: Bidders for RWE's unit Net4Gas
are only willing to pay 25 billion-40 billion Czech crowns for
the pipeline, the paper said withouth unveiling its sources. RWE
transferred the company to RWE Gas Int. last week for 52.25
billion to comply with an EU unbundling rules.
Lidove Noviny, page 17
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
