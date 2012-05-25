PRAGUE, May 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS========================== AMSTERDAM - Betting company Fortuna to hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== EPH PLANS EUR 1 BLN LOAN: Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is close to signing a 1-billion euro ($1.26 billion) loan from 11 domestic banks in a record deal on the local market, a top company official said. Story: Related news: EU FUND ABUSE MAY DOUBLE DEFICIT: The Czech budget deficit could double this year if mismanagement charges prompt the European Union to halt payments of development funds, Prime Minister Petr Necas said. Story: Related news: POLISH GRID OPERATOR TO BID FOR NET4GAS: Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System will file an initial offer of interest to buy Czech gas transmission system operator NET4GAS, the company's head said. Story: Related news: ORCO SWINGS TO Q1 PROFIT: Real estate developer Orco Property Group swung to a 2.8 million euro net profit in the first quarter from a 4.4 million loss a year ago, the company said. Story: Related news: BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 494.7 million crowns ($24.40 million) worth of variable rate government bonds due 2023 in the second, non-competitive round of an auction. Table: Related news: *For Table on 4.60/18 bond sale: *For Table on T-Bill: CONFIDENCE INDICATOR: Czech May business confidence and consumer confidence dip. Table: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty rose sharply on Thursday as central Europe recovered lost ground after a heavy selloff, but further losses are possible if the euro zone debt crisis escalates, weighing on economic prospects in Europe. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices edged up on Thursday as forecasts for declining wind generation in the region offset an expected rise in solar production as long-term prices stayed stuck on a record low, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.4 25.363 -0.15 0.57 vs Dollar 20.287 20.153 -0.66 -2.81 Czech Equities 879.2 879.2 0.13 -3.5 U.S. Equities 12,529.75 12,496.15 0.27 2.56 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= TRAVEL SERVICE BUYING PLANES: Privately-owned Czech airline company Travel Service is buying three Boeings 737-700 from failed European air carriers, including Hungary's Malev . Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1C Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)