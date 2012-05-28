PRAGUE, May 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS========================== CEE CONVERGENCE: A growing number of economists working in think tanks and investment banks say the economic crisis in Europe has hurt the chances the EU's poorest members will catch up to, or converge with, living standards in their richer counterparts. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint led losses against a battered euro in emerging Europe on Friday, as funding woes in Spain heightened worries of contagion and piled pressure on riskier assets, while in Poland retail sales disappointed. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power for the next working day tumbled on Friday ahead of a holiday in parts of Europe that will crimp demand while long-term prices rose from an all-time low, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.335 25.34 0.02 0.82 vs Dollar 20.089 20.244 0.77 -1.81 Czech Equities 869.6 869.6 -1.09 -4.55 U.S. Equities 12,454.83 12,529.75 -0.6 1.94 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= UNIPETROL: Unipetrol indefinitely suspended crude refining at its Paramo plant. It has maintained the production of asphalts and lubricant oils. Pravo, page 14 STATE ENERGY CONCEPT: An Industry Ministry commission recommended the new state energy concept count on boosting nuclear power to a 50 percent share by 2030, and to cap subsidised renewable energy at 15 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 GREEK EFFECT: Analysts said some of the options the central bank had to ease any market shock in the case of a Greece exit from the euro zone would be buying government bonds or limiting the amount of loans Czech banks can give their foreign parents. The government had less options, but could guarantee loans for private subjects. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)