PRAGUE, May 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS========================== UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol has temporarily halted crude refining at its Paramo unit due to weak demand, a spokesman said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty led central European currencies higher on Monday when investors dipped back into the region's riskier assets, though dealers said it was a short-term rebound and expectations of a rally looked misplaced. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power climbed higher on Monday on renewed demand following a holiday in much of Europe while long-term prices rose with fuels in a quiet market, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.322 25.325 0.01 0.87 vs Dollar 20.192 20.211 0.09 -2.33 Czech Equities 865.7 865.7 -0.45 -4.98 U.S. Equities 12,454.83 12,529.75 -0.6 1.94 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= SOLAR: Many Czech solar panel manufactureres support a German effort to impose an antidumping duty on imported Chinese solar panels. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13