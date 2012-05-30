PRAGUE, May 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
DEBT CAP: The austerity-minded Czech cabinet is pressing on
with a plan to cap the country's public debt via a
constitutional change, showing a strong will to fix the
country's public finances despite growing opposition to cuts and
tax hikes.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint shrugged off the central
bank's decision to leave borrowing costs unchanged on Tuesday
while other currencies were mildly lower in a calm trade as
market participants awaited any clues coming from the troubled
euro zone, particularly from Greece.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower renewables production in the
region and stronger demand pushed Czech spot power sharply
higher on Tuesday while long-term prices rose for a second
straight day, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.487 25.392 -0.37 0.23
vs Dollar 20.427 20.243 -0.91 -3.52
Czech Equities 878.1 878.1 1.43 -3.62
U.S. Equities 12,580.69 12,454.83 1.01 2.97
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
TRAVEL AGENCY IPO: Czech travel agency Exim Tours plans an
IPO next year, selling around a 30 stake. It is consolidating
its operations ahead of this, and wants to double its turnover
to 8 billion crowns.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
