PRAGUE, June 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Czech President Vaclav Klaus to meet his Swiss counterpart Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf. News conference at 1325 GMT. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== FINMIN - MAY DEBATE EASING BUDGET CUTS: Czech policymakers may debate easing the pace of their plan to cut the public sector deficit to zero by 2016, if it benefits the economy, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Saturday. Story: Related news: RETAIL BOND BOOKS CLOSED: Final orders in the Czech Finance Ministry's spring offering of a range of retail bonds reached 15.9 billion crowns ($761.61 million), the ministry said on Friday, within the targetted range of 10-20 billion. Story: Related news: NO OIL FROM RUSSIA: The Czech Republic is readying for a third straight month of reduced oil deliveries through its eastern Druzhba pipeline, raising flow from an alternative pipeline to deal with Russia's shift to new export outlets. Story: Related news: RTRS POLL - DATA SEEN WEAK: Czech industry probably remained in a subdued mode in April and inflation slowed faster than assumed by the central bank in May, underscoring the case for an interest rate cut later this month, a Reuters poll showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Persistent worries over the euro zone forced Poland's state-owned BGK bank to defend the zloty on Thursday, while the forint, seen as the weakest link among Central European currencies, continued to fall, knocking Hungarian bonds. Story: Related news: BUDGET GAP SINKS Y/Y BUT TAXES LAGGING: The Czech central state budget showed a 79.05 billion crown ($3.79 billion) deficit at the end of May, a narrower result than a 81.47 billion deficit a year ago, thanks to lower subsidies to construction savings accounts, the Finance Ministry said. Story: Related news: CZ, PL PMI BODES ILL FOR Q2 GROWTH: Polish and Czech manufacturing's slide deepened in May but output spiked in Hungary, probably due to the launch of production at a major new car plant which offset shrivelling demand in emerging Europe's main euro zone markets. Story: Related news: PMI AT 33-MTH LOW: A deterioration in overall business conditions pushed the Czech Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) down to a 33-month low of 47.6 in May from 49.7 in April, a survey by Markit Economics showed. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday as renewable supply in the region was forecast to fall sharply at the start of the week, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.775 25.68 -0.37 -0.9 vs Dollar 20.756 20.773 0.08 -5.19 Czech Equities 859.2 859.2 -0.74 -5.7 U.S. Equities 12,118.57 12,393.45 -2.22 -0.81 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CZECHS AGAINST ORBAN'S PLAN: The Czech Republic is against a package of measures prepared by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the Visegrad four countries for the event of Greece's exit from the euro zone. Orban's proposal includes that the four countries, of which only Slovakia is a member of the euro zone, have access to ECB loans. It also aims to halt the outflow of funds from central European banks to their western parent banks. Prime Minister Petr Necas said Czech banks were in a good condition and no such measures were needed. A Czech central bank spokesman said the central bank would not recommend participation in such a plan. E15, page 1 CZECH BANKER ON GREEK EXIT: Chief Executive of the second largest Czech bank by total assets Ceska Sporitelna said a potential exit of Greece from the euro zone would have no direct impact on the Czech Republic as its export to the south European country was negligible. The crown may temporarily weaken for several weeks. It can also cause a temporary increase in government bond yields. The central bank can help cut the yields by purchasing bonds on the secondary markets. He also said if Greece leaves the single currency bloc, Spain and Portugal should go too. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)