PRAGUE, June 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q1 real wage data at 0700 GMT. May foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT. ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/17 government bond auction. ============================TOP NEWS========================== MORE AUSTERITY THROUGH 1ST READING: The Czech parliament has given an initial go-ahead to the government's new package of tax hikes aimed at keeping the budget gap below 3 percent next year despite a sharp slowdown in the economy. 1ST ROUND OF BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 5.30 billion crowns ($257.44 million) worth of variable-rate government bonds due 2017 in the first, competitive round of bidding. OUTPUT UP IN APRIL: Czech retail sales dropped by 4.1 percent year-on-year in April, missing expectations for a 0.9 percent rise and the deepest decline in two years, data showed. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies jumped on Wednesday, with the zloty leading regional gains after Poland's central bank still kept a door open to a rate hike while the Hungarian forint tested a key level on hopes it is moving closer to international aid talks. CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a holiday in neighbouring Germany that will crimp demand and stronger renewable production while the long term prices eased slightly on weaker coal and oil, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.437 25.45 0.05 0.42 vs Dollar 20.251 20.362 0.55 -2.63 Czech Equities 881.2 881.2 0.75 -3.28 U.S. Equities 12,414.79 12,127.95 2.37 1.61 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CZECHS AGAINST EU PROPOSALS FOR BANKS: Czech policymakers are against plans by the European Commission to create a European banking union, including a pan-European banks fund, centralised banking supervision, and allowing banks to tap money directly from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). Prime Minister Petr Necas said the very quality supervision of the Czech central bank should not be disintegrated into some pan-European supervision. Czech central bank Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik said recapitalising banks from the ESM increased moral hazard. He also said he was against creating a pan-European banks fund aimed to insure all EU deposits as it would transfer costs of tackling problems in one country to the entire EU. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)