PRAGUE, June 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Q1 gross domestic product data at 0700 GMT. May unemployment data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS========================== COAL DISPUTE: Miner Czech Coal has pulled out of a contract to supply coal to 360 megawatt power station Elektrarny Opatovice, saying the company has failed to make payments for supplies. Story: Related news: LOAN GROWTH SLOWS: Loan growth at Czech banks slowed further in April amid an extended economic downturn, the Czech Banking Association (CBA) said. Story: Related news: NEW MARKET FOR SMALL CAPS: The Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), long struggling to attract new listings, unveiled a plan on Thursday to set up a loosely regulated market for small caps. Story: Related news: CZECHS AGAINST EU BANKING PROPOSALS: The Czech Republic is against strengthening pan-European banking supervision as proposed by the European Commission, the country's top government and central bank officials were quoted on Thursday as saying. Story: Related news: 2ND ROUND OF BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 865.5 million crowns ($42.48 million) worth of variable-rate government bonds due in 2017 in the second, non-competitive round of an auction. Story: Related news: FX RESERVES FALL: The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Thursday its foreign exchange reserves dipped to 31.80 billion euros at the end of May, from a revised 32.84 billion at the end of the previous month. Story: Related news: REAL WAGES DIP: The average Czech real monthly wage fell by 0.1 percent year-on-year in January to March, the Czech statistics bureau data showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rose on Thursday helped by rising global risk appetite and a surprise Chinese rate cut which boosted the euro, while Serbia's dinar retreated modestly after gains following a rate hike petered out. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech long-term electricity prices fell on Thursday, with the front-year contract revisiting its all-time low on weak coal prices and worries about the euro zone, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.39 25.388 -0.01 0.61 vs Dollar 20.289 20.207 -0.41 -2.82 Czech Equities 892.9 892.9 1.33 -2 U.S. Equities 12,460.96 12,414.79 0.37 1.99 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= FINMIN BATTERED: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek was spat on and smacked when he tried to speak to some 200 people protesting in front of the Finance Ministry against budget cuts. The crowd did not let him speak. Instead they yelled at him to resign and that he should go to jail. He said they were "a band of cowards." Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 SKODA SEES LOWER DEMAND: Volkswagen's unit Skoda Auto cuts a 18-shift production to a 15-shift one and will let go 600 agency workers at its Kvasiny plant as it is beginning to see a decline in demand. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8A Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)