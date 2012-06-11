PRAGUE, June 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
May inflation data at 0700 GMT.
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in July of 2012.
CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies weakened
on Friday as poor first-quarter economic growth data added to
the gloom after global policymakers dashed hopes of more
stimulus for the economy.
CEE MONEY: In an echo of four years ago in the runup to the
global economic crisis, the European Union's strongest eastern
members are ignoring calls for a joint approach on banking from
weaker peer Hungary to address the threats of deleveraging and a
credit crunch.
CEE POWER: Further falls in oil prices drove the Czech
front-year power contract to a fresh all-time low on Friday,
while power for the next working day rose, supported by
forecasts for higher demand and lower wind and nuclear supply,
traders said.
TRADING LOSS: A multi-million euro loss at Germany's biggest
utility E.ON likely resulted from a backfired bet by
a trader on power price differentials in central Europe during
February's cold snap, sources told Reuters on Friday.
The Czech economy shrank by 0.8 percent in the first quarter
from the previous three-month period, a mild improvement from a
preliminary estimate of a 1 percent quarterly drop, the
statistics office final data showed on Friday.
* C.bank reaction:
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.333 25.45 0.46 0.83
vs Dollar 20.059 20.414 1.74 -1.66
Czech Equities 886 886 -0.77 -2.75
U.S. Equities 12,554.2 12,460.96 0.75 2.76
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
VEMEX: Gas company Vemex, in which Gazprom holds a majority,
wants to raise its market share to 12 percent this year, its
chief Vladimir Ermakov said. It wants to also look at expansion
in the electricity market.
Euro, page 38
CZECH COAL: The state prosecutor will likely reopen a case
against Pavel Tykac, owner of Czech Coal, for his role in 1.23
billion crowns in missing funds in CS Fondy.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8A
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)