PRAGUE, June 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ============================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until June 15). Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies clung to gains on Monday as a European bailout to Spanish banks lifted risk appetite, but Hungarian bonds tracked Spanish bonds lower, highlighting spillover risks from the euro zone. Story: Related news: BOND ISSUANCE: The Czech Finance Ministry will cut bond issuance sharply in the third quarter to 20 billion crowns ($979.44 million) as expected after it met the majority of its borrowing plan in the first half. Story: Related news: TABLE: CEE INFLATION: Inflation eased to its lowest level this year in the Czech Republic in May and stagnated at a post-communist nadir in Romania, confirming a sharp drop off in demand in the two emerging European Union economies. Story: Related news: INSTANT VIEW: Cbank comment: CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract remained stuck at an all-time low amid thin trading on Monday, while power prices for the next working day rose due to low output of solar and wind energy in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ RETAIL ISSUE DEMAND: Of the 15.3 billion crowns worth of bonds sold in the spring retail issue, 45.4 percent went to the 1.5 year maturity and 40.5 percent for a 5-year reinvested earnings bond. Less than 10 percent choose a 7-year inflation linked bond. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)