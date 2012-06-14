PRAGUE, June 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - Second auction round of VAR/23 and 3.85%/21 government bonds. Related news: PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until June 15). Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== AUSTERITY: The lower house of the Czech parliament approved a law on Wednesday slowing down hikes in pensions to save 47.8 billion crowns ($2.31 billion) over the next three years as part of a government drive to cut the budget deficit. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rose on Wednesday, boosted by a stronger euro but pressured by unease ahead of this weekend's Greek election, while Polish bond yields fell after lower-than-expected inflation data. Story: Related news: BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.8 billion crowns ($183.90 million) worth of variable rate government bonds due 2023 in the first, competitive round of bidding on Wednesday. It also sold 4.66 billion crowns worth of a 3.85 percent coupon bond due 2021. TABLES: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday on an increase in solar power output and lower demand, while the front-year contract rebounded slightly on firmer coal and oil prices, after hitting a new all-time low on Tuesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.478 25.48 0.01 0.26 vs Dollar 20.266 20.263 -0.01 -2.71 Czech Equities 873.5 873.5 0.36 -4.13 U.S. Equities 12,496.38 12,573.8 -0.62 2.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ NET4GAS: Investment group KKCG confirmed it will take part in the sale tender for RWE's Net4Gas unit. Lidove Noviny, page 15 SKODA CAR SALES: Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit, raised car sales 8.6 percent in the first five months of 2012 to 405,500 units. E15, page 7 PIPELINE: The owners of Ceska Rafinerska - Unipetrol , Shell and Eni - are trying to negotiate a lower fee in a new deliveries contract with state oil pipeline operator Mero once a 15-year contract expires this year. The refinery owners say the old fee is connected to covering costs for the construction of the IKL pipeline that no longer need to be covered. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)