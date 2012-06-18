PRAGUE, June 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS=========================== CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies were mixed against the euro on Friday with investors wary of Greece's election on Sunday, while stocks strengthened and better than expected current account data supported the Polish zloty. Story: Related news: C/A SURPLUS: The Czech current account posted a 5.27 billion crown ($259.06 million) surplus in April, defying analysts' expectations of a 2.0 billion deficit thanks to a surplus on the goods and services balance, the central bank (CNB) said on Friday. Story: Related news: SKANSKA REVAMP: Swedish construction group Skanska is to restructure its residential development operations in the Nordic region, the Czech Republic and Slovakia after facing higher production costs and lower sales. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract rose on Friday from an all-time low following a rise in German power markets, but turnover remained low as traders were cautious ahead of Greek elections, market participants said. Story: Related news: POWER TRADERS: Southeast European power traders are looking to new markets in Turkey and areas further east, frustrated by growing regulatory, political and economic risks in local markets, participants at an industry seminar said this week. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.283 25.506 0.87 1.03 vs Dollar 19.9 20.197 1.47 -0.85 Czech Equities 885.5 885.5 1.1 -2.81 U.S. Equities 12,767.17 12,651.91 0.91 4.5 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PRESIDENT ON GREEK ELECTION: The result of the Greek election will have no impact on the solution of the euro zone debt crisis, Czech President Vaclav Klaus said. The country's unpayable debt will remain even with the victory of the pro-European Greeks and the existing situation will drag on. Pravo, page 2 COAL WAR: Power plant Elektrarny Opatovice's owner EP Holding is considering using coal from the Mibrag mine in Germany which it controls to keep the Opatovice plant running. The power station is soon to run out of coal after miner Czech Coal halted coal deliveries there, saying the company has failed to make payments for supplies. However, coal from Mibrag, situated in east Germany, has different properties and using it would be expensive mainly due to the high transportation costs. E15, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)