PRAGUE, June 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a
session, to debate church bill on returning churches property
confiscated under communism.
============================TOP NEWS===========================
C.BANK TOUGHENS RULE FOR BANKS' EXPOSURE TO PARENTS: The
Czech central bank has tightened rules limiting the exposure of
the country's well-capitalised lenders to their mostly west
European parent institutions to safeguard the stability of the
sector, it said.
PUSSY RIOT IN PRAGUE: Anti-Kremlin, punk-rock band Pussy
Riot gave a typically impromptu performance in Prague on Tuesday
in support of three of its members detained since March for
singing a protest song against Vladimir Putin in Moscow's main
cathedral.
BANKING SECTOR REMAINS SOUND: A financial sector health
check showed Czech banks remain highly resilient to adverse
shocks and aggregate capital adequacy would stay above the
regulatory minimum of 8 percent even in a stress scenario, the
central bank said.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for modest renewable supply and higher
demand drove Czech day-ahead power higher on Tuesday, while the
benchmark long-term contract also rose, helped by gains in the
spot price and carbon prices, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.375 25.405 0.12 0.67
vs Dollar 19.989 20.028 0.19 -1.3
Czech Equities 900.1 900.1 1.73 -1.21
U.S. Equities 12,837.33 12,741.82 0.75 5.07
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
CZECH HAVE DEPOSITS OF GOLD, WOLFRAM: The Czech Republic
sits on deposits of gold worth 250 billion Czech crowns ($12.47
billion) at current prices of gold. The Industry and Trade
Ministry thinks the price is attractive enough to re-open the
mines after 16 years of being idle. The country has also
deposits of wolfram. It has 70,000 tonnes of explored wolfram so
far, which is worth 60 billion crowns.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 and 14
CAR MAKER TO SACK WORKERS: Czech TPCA car plant will let go
250 workers as demand for its cars fell. It has sold cars to
those European markets that are now facing serious economic
problems.
The Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor
Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen produced 270,000
vehicles last year, down by 9 percent from 2010. This year
production is expected to drop by a fifth.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
THREATS FROM BANKING UNION PROPOSALS: Czech central bank
governing board member Pavel Rezabek wrote in an opinion piece
banks in Europe are negatively affected by an increasing
uncertainty regarding unclear and not properly thought-out
proposals of establishing a European banking union.
The biggest threat is a directive about a crisis management
that proposes that daughter companies can help their parent
institutions by shifting assets without the need to make the
transactions on the basis of market prices or in line with
fiduciary duties.
Such a mechanism is a moral hazard and can be a channel of a
quick contagion, Rezabek said.
The volume of client deposit in Czech banks to their loans
was at 134 percent at the end of 2011. In the euro zone it was
only 89 percent on average, he also said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 9
