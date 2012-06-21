PRAGUE, June 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg to meet
his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders. News conference at 1130
GMT.
LESS CRUDE FOR CZECHS FROM RUSSIA: Oil pipeline exporting
monopoly Transneft expects Russian companies to
continue holding back shipments of crude to the Czech Republic
in the third quarter of 2012, its chief executive said.
GAZPROM "NOT FAR AWAY" FROM PRICE DEAL WITH RWE: Russian gas
exporting monopoly Gazprom is close to wrapping up
protracted pricing talks with top European clients and is
sticking to its export plans, deputy head Alexander Medvedev
said.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly clung to
gains from the previous session on Wednesday and hopes of
Hungarian aid talks kept the forint near six-week highs,
although growing expectations of an interest rate cut weakened
the crown.
CZECHS CAN START 2013 FINANCING IN Q4: The Czech Republic
can start pre-financing 2013 with bond auctions in the fourth
quarter and will issue less treasury bills than expected this
year after heavy borrowing in the first half, the Finance
Ministry debt department chief said.
FULL C.BANK BOARD TO MEET ON RATES: All seven Czech central
bank board members will attend the June 28 rate-setting meeting,
the central bank said.
CEE POWER: Day-ahead power for the Czech Republic fell on
Wednesday due to lower demand but rose for Slovakia in a market
split that traders said might be due to limited cross-border
capacity around the region sending prices higher in some areas.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.515 25.51 -0.02 0.12
vs Dollar 20.116 20.102 -0.07 -1.95
Czech Equities 896.7 896.7 -0.38 -1.58
U.S. Equities 12,824.39 12,837.33 -0.1 4.97
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
MONEY FROM ALTERNATIVE FUNDS: Prime Minister Petr Necas
wants the Czech Republic to attract 2-3 percent of the 10
trillion euros ($12.70 trillion) at the so-called alternative
funds domiciled in tax havens such as the Bahama Islands, he
said.
According to an EU directive, these funds must relocate to
the European Union by 2015 if they want to serve Europe's
citizens.
Fund manager Daniel Gladis who administers 1 billion crowns
($49.75 million) in the Vltava Fund, based in Malta, said the
most difficult task in such a bureaucratic country as the Czech
Republic will be to establish an office that will be truly
pro-business.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A 10
MORTGAGE INTEREST RATES DROP: The average mortgage rate fell
to 3.68 percent in May, close to an all time low, after rising
earlier in the year, according to Hypoindex. The volume of
mortgage loans reached 48.2 billion crowns by the end of May, up
by 3.3 billion year on year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
