PRAGUE, June 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session. Related news: PRAGUE - Prime Ministers of Visegrad Group meeting. News conference at 1020 GMT. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== C.BANK SEEN CUTTING INTEREST RATES: The Czech central bank is likely to cut interest rates to a new record low when it meets on June 28, its first rate move in more than two years, as easing inflation gives it room to try and shore up a shrinking economy, a Reuters poll forecasts. Story: Related news: Table: CEE MARKETS: Hopes for IMF financial support helped Hungary's forint fall less than its regional peers which took a knock on Thursday from disappointing signals on the health of the global economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Lower demand headed into the weekend and increased renewable supply dragged Czech day ahead power lower on Thursday as prices converged in the Czech and Slovak market a day after they had split, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.815 25.79 -0.1 -1.06 vs Dollar 20.521 20.454 -0.33 -4 Czech Equities 902.1 902.1 0.6 -0.99 U.S. Equities 12,573.57 12,824.39 -1.96 2.91 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ DEPOSIT INSURANCE FUND: The Czech central bank granted this week a permission to the deposit insurance fund to issue bonds of up to 100 billion crowns ($4.88 billion). Any issue of bonds can only take place if the fund is in a state of emergency. The fund, which pays out compensations to clients of bankrupt financial institution of up to 100,000 euros per each client, has no immediate plans to issue bonds as it has a significant surplus of funds of roughly 24 billion crowns, its financial chief Roman Kahanek said. E15, page 1 OVERSUPPLY OF CO2 PERMITS: Ten large Czech industrial companies got so many CO2 permits from the government that they do not know what to do with them. They sit on 29.2 million unused permits worth 11.1 billion Czech crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.